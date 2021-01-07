Beckley Rotary Club asks community to support newly restored blessing box

GLEN DANILEL, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Rotary blessing box in Glen Daniel is back in commission after being damaged months ago.

Since New Year’s Eve, the newly restored blessing box has been stocked and emptied every other day. As winter continues, the club is encouraging residents to help keep the box filled with essentials winter items like warm socks, gloves and caps. If you would like to donate food, high protein items and canned food items with ring tops are preferred.

“We don’t know what the homeless population is right now in this area, but this box is proving that we need it. It right in front of Giovanni’s, so you can’t miss it when you’re driving by, stop by and drop a blessing for someone,” Beckley Rotary Club member April Elkins Badtke said.

If you would like to support the box, April Elkins will accept donations at 345 Prince Street on Fridays from noon to 5 p.m.