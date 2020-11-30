Beckley Reverse Christmas Parade to take place this weekend

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The City of Beckley is gearing up for their Christmas Parade.

This parade will be in reverse style, where patrons drive around the participants. The city is also giving out 250 goody bags for families with children. Instead of throwing candy for kids like in a traditional parade, the goody bags will reduce contact between people and lower risk.

The Director of Beckley Events Jill Moorefield says they wanted to do the parade like this to keep patrons safe during the pandemic.

“There’s not a lot of people gathering on the streets or anything like that. They’ll get a chance to drive through and see dozens of different community supporters. We’re just trying to do it as safely as possible and we think doing it this way would be a benefit.”

The parade will take place at the Raleigh County Convention Center on December 5 at 11 A.M.