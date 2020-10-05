Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce hosts 2020 Meet the Candidates

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce is giving residents a chance to meet their next elected officials by hosting a Meet the Candidates event.

CEO and President Michelle Rotellini says there are 100 seats available for the public. If you are unable to attend the event, you can watch it live on their Facebook page or tune in to the local radio stations. 2020 Meet the Candidates is scheduled to take place at Tamarack on Tuesday, October 6, at 7:00 a.m.

“In the past, pre-pandemic we would often have 400 people at the meet the candidates, but with the six-feet social distancing, we’re only able to have 100 people from the public so we encourage everyone to listen. It would be broadcasted on both of our radio stations, it will be on Facebook Live and the media outlets will also be here to capture some of the highlights,” Rotellini said.

The Meet the Candidates is a first come first serve basis, and anyone interested in attending is encouraged to arrive early.