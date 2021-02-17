Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce host 2020 awards

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce honored the 2020 annual award recipients this afternoon at the Historic Black Knight.

The awards included, Volunteer of the Year, Small Business of the Year, and Outstanding Business Leader. Recipient of Small Business of the Year Kacy Korczyk says she is honored to receive the award especially during a year like 2020.

“It definitely been stressful and I was working on my doctorate as well, which I don’t recommend, but I finished it and to win this award on top of that, it’s like icing on top of a cake,” Korczyk said.

The 29th recipient of the prestigious Community Service Award was presented to Shawn Ball, owner of L&S Toyota of Beckley and Ball Toyota of Charleston.