Beckley-Raleigh Chamber of Commerce recruiting volunteers to help with vaccine distribution events

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- The pandemic has tested us all and if there’s one thing we’ve learned from it, the value of our community working together means something. It takes business leaders and representatives working alongside public health to slow the spread and save lives.

You can help our community in need. The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Raleigh Regional Covid-19 Vaccine Coalition (RRC-19 VC) to recruit volunteers to help at Beckley COVID 19 vaccine distribution events.

The faster we can get these vaccines out, the faster we can all get back to business as usual. The more people who are vaccinated, the sooner we can begin holding events and opening our businesses up to 100%.

What: COVID 19 Vaccine Distribution Event – Assisting vaccine registrants with accurately completing a short “Immunization Information Data Form” from outside of their vehicle while they remain in their vehicle.

Where: Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center

When: Current Dates Scheduled: February 11, 17, 18, 19, 25, 26

Time: Most events run from 8am – 3pm. If we have enough volunteers for an event we can look at splitting the time into shifts.

How: Register as a Team or as an individual.

Protecting Your Safety:

All volunteers will be screened prior to beginning the shift at the event.

Personal Protective Equipment – both a mask and a face shield – will be provided for volunteers at the event.

Vaccine registrants will remain in their car. You will interact with them from outside.

Warming stations will be provided.

VOLUNTEER REGISTRATION

Register as a Team or Individual by with the following info:

Business / Team Name

Contact Name

Phone

Email

Date & Times you are available to volunteer

Call BRCCC 304-252-7328 or email chamber@brccc.com

Register online on the BRCCC website homepage calendar by clicking on an event date and click on “Get Tickets” to register

REGISTER TO HELP ON FEB 11 HERE – CLICK ON GET TICKETS TO SIGN UP

Unable to volunteer but want to help in some way?

Contact BRCCC to find out how you or your business or organization can still get involved with our Beckley Vaccine Distribution Events.

If you have questions or concerns, please reach out to the staff at the chamber of commerce at 304-252-7328 or chamber@brccc.com or one of these members of our Ambassador Committee.

Chamber Staff:

Michelle Rotellini – mrotellini@brccc.com

Joe Guffy – joe@brccc.com

Denise Southern – denise@brccc.com

Ambassador Committee:

Noah Kapp – noah@compliancewv.com

Sarah Osborne – sosborne@gladesprings.com

Melanie Leach – melanie.leach@bankwithunited.com

Shafali Reed – shafali.pendleton@suddenlink.com