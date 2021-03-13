Beckley pride kicks off their Stride with Pride walks

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Pride nonprofit organization came together for their first Stride with Pride Event of the year on Saturday. This two-mile-long walk on the Beckley Rail Trail is completely free and open to anyone who wants to participate. The purpose of this monthly event is for marginalized groups and people within the LGBTQIA community to get out, be their selves, feel safe, get moving, and have fun.

“We just want to make sure everyone feels welcome and included. Having an event like this that is geared towards marginalized communities, but additionally open to everybody, we hope that it sends the message that we see you, we want you, and just come out and be with us,” says Nicole Hoye, Beckley Pride’s Sargent at Arms.

Stride with Pride will take place on the second Saturday of every month from 10 AM until noon, and the whole family is encouraged to join.