Beckley Pride donates to Raleigh County Prevention Coalition for the Blessing Box Project

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Monday in Downtown Beckley, Beckley Pride donated over a thousand dollars to Raleigh County Prevention Coalition and the City of Beckley for the Blessing Box Project.

Beckley Pride was able to raise $1,559.20 by hosting an online fundraiser through the months of November and December. In October, vandals broke the doors off of several boxes in Beckley causing irreparable damage. The funds will go towards replacing and repairing the damaged boxes.

“We did a essential drive in November that lasted three weeks. We got a amazing response from that. People who didn’t have the time to shop they donated funding,” Beckley Pride President Christina Baisdan said.

Baisdan said it was important to support the project because it helps the community.