Beckley Police to conduct safety checkpoint in Beckley on August 6

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department will be conducting a seat belt safety checkpoint on Saturday, August 6. The checkpoint will take place from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Second Street on Thornhill Courts the Register-Herald reports. An alternate location will be placed on the 700 block of Maxwell Hill Road.

Officers will be checking for seat belts and child safety seat usage. Additionally, officials will be looking for valid driver’s licenses and proper vehicle documentation.

