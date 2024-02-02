Beckley Police Searching Missing Teen Girl

(BECKLEY, WOAY TV) – The Beckley Police Department is looking for the public’s assistance in the search for a teen.

18-year-old Alexis Wickline was last seen Thursday, February 1st around 9 am leaving Woodrow Wilson High School.

She is 5’7”, 110 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in a black hoodie and black leggings with a white stripe down both sides.

If you have any information on her whereabouts please, contact the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720.

