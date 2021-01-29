Beckley NAACP encourages residents to get tested

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Coronavirus has had an impact on many communities across the country and the NAACP wants to stress the importance of getting tested.

Residents in the Beckley area can get tested this Saturday at Heart of God Ministries from noon to 6 p.m. Partnership of African-American Churches (PAAC) will continue to hold testing sites through the coming weeks. According to Jameria Little, a certified nurse with PAAC, people should still get tested even if they have been vaccinated.

“Get tested! there’s nothing to the test except it letting you know whether you have it. You’ll be informed,” Beckley NAACP President Barbara Charles said.

The NAACP is making it a priority to provide information about the Coronavirus to local communities. If you have any questions, click here.