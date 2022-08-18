Beckley man sentenced to prison for federal drug crime

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County court sentenced Leon Eugene Smith Jr, 41, of Beckley, to one year and one day in prison, followed by three years of supervised release for the distribution of heroin.

According to court documents and statements, Smith admitted to selling approximately 0.5 grams of suspected heroin to a confidential informant for $80 in Lanark on September 15, 2020. The West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory confirmed the substance was a mixture of heroin and fentanyl.

Additionally, Smith admitted to selling approximately 1.3 grams of heroin on September 17, 2020, and approximately one gram of heroin on September 23, 2020, each time to a confidential informant for $160.

Smith will serve his sentence consecutively with a sentence of one year and eight months imposed for a supervised release revocation in April 2021. Smith had been on supervised release for felony possession of a firearm in US District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia in October 2015.

United States District Judge Frank W. Volk imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess and former Assistant United States Attorney Nick Miller prosecuted the case.

