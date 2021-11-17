Beckley ice rink to return for third year this weekend

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A fan favorite ice skating rink is returning to Beckley this weekend.

This is the third year the ice skating rink will come to the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine. The parks and recreation department puts it on to give families something to enjoy in the cold weather.

And this year it will be put on along with the Coal Town Christmas, which features a variety of Christmas related activities at the Exhibition Mine and Youth Museum.

“We’re just very pleased that we could bring it back for the third year, Parks and Rec Director Leslie Baker said. “It’s gonna run for a couple of weeks, and we just hope that the weather holds and everybody comes out and enjoys it.”

The ice skating rink will be available starting Nov. 19, and will be open every day until Dec. 5, except for Thanksgiving Day.

Related