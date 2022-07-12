Beckley Housing Authority partners up with community entities to hold second food giveaway of the summer

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Housing Authority was host to its food giveaway again Tuesday, and partners from the Beckley Police Department and the local Food Lion came out to lend a helping hand.

The Housing Authority also has had a partnership with the international charity organization, Save The Children, which just recently awarded them a grant of $25,000.

Since June, they have been choosing a day to make their way around to all of their housing complexes in the Beckley area to distribute perishable and non-perishable food items purchased through the grant. Last time, the local Miner’s Baseball team joined them in distributing the food.

The organization and its partners are inspired to keep hosting such an event as it’s a need that is felt around the community.

“I think that with the price of food in the stores there is definitely food insecurities today, and this is a great time to help out when the children are not in school and not being fed at school,” says the Executive Director of Beckley Housing Authority, Donna Whitt.

“Also, you know, with our older generation, some of them can’t always get out, especially with gas prices being the way that they are, so this kind of helps a little bit for them, too,” says another member of BHA in charge of public housing, Kristen Baldwin.

The grant is for three months. The food giveaways were chosen to be held in the summer months and the next one is expected to take place sometime in August.

You can visit the Beckley Housing Authority’s group page on Facebook to keep an eye out for when the next one will be held.

