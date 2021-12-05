Beckley hosts North-South volleyball matches

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Sunday marked the 2021 North-South volleyball matches, held at Woodrow Wilson High School.

The top seniors from around the state played for one six teams: a North squad and a South squad for each of the three classes. Southern West Virginia had 17 total players taking part; five for AAA South, six each for AA South and A South.

The Class AAA South won four out of five games, including 2-1 over AAA North, to be named champions of the event. AA South went 3-2, while the A South squad went 1-4.

