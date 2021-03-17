Beckley Grows garden project aims to teach community about sustainable gardening

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The East Beckley Transformation Center and Dumas Psychology Collective have partnered to create a community garden.

The project, called Beckley Grows, is designed to provide the community with a gardening space and teach others about how to grow their own food.

Dr. Kristi Dumas says the idea of the project came from hobbies found during the pandemic.

“A lot of us turned to gardening during the pandemic and found great satisfaction in it,” Dumas said. “And we found it was such a sustainable project and endeavor, that we wanted to share it with the community.”

The community garden will launch March 17, where volunteers will be raising planter beds and building a greenhouse.

The project is located at the East Beckley Transformation Center on 200 Antonio Avenue.