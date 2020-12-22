Beckley food pantry receives $12,000 check from Raleigh County Commission

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A local food pantry in Beckley received a generous check from the Raleigh County Commission Tuesday afternoon.

The commission presented Food for the Body and Soul Food Pantry with a $12,000 check. The money will go towards restocking the pantry and serving families in need in Beckley. Food for the Body and Soul Food Pantry representative, Milly Cox said the check will last the pantry for the next 6 months.

“We’ve been blessed to be giving food since 2005, we haven’t missed a giveaway. We appreciate everything that the commission has done and provided us this check and we’ll use it to the fullest extent,” Cox said.

If you live in the Beckley area and would like to visit the pantry, it is located at 110 Earle Street.