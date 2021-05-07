Beckley floral shops blooming with business

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- Mother’s Day is quickly approaching, but where do people look for a special gift? Floral shops are popular. But many florists are busier than ever.

Florist Steven Webb said, “It’s indescribably busy. You tell people you’re busy. Oh no, you can’t be that busy [what some say] but it is. Tell anyone who has never worked in a flower shop to work Mother’s Day and see how busy it is. Everybody has a mother, not everyone has a sweetheart.”

Webb owns not only Dias Floral Company, but Snow Thornton Florist as well. Located in the same building, he and his staff are working hard to fulfill an overwhelming amount of orders still to be delivered before Mother’s Day.

“Currently, we’re not taking anymore orders. We may change that depending on the volume of work we get through today and of tomorrow’s work that we get through. We don’t do arrangements weeks in advance to put in the cooler. They have to be done normally that day or around the day of, so they always stay fresh.” Webb said.

According to the Society of American Florists, on Mother’s Day, florists can bring in as much as 15% of their annual sales.

Webb believes this year that number could be higher. COVID-19 also plays a role with the increase of orders.

Webb said, “The pandemic also has added a lot because people can’t visit their families. And so, they’re sending flowers and that kind of thing. We’ve been really, really busy and I’m very blessed. I would say for that reason.”

After putting in so much work, make sure you hug your mother for Mother’s Day and also your florist!

