Beckley City Council reviews 2020 balance sheet

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Beckley City Council met this week with several important items on its agenda.

Regarding its balance sheet for areas of public revenue, there was a predictable decline this year. That decline has been offset in part by new business developments.

“What we are seeing is a huge uptake in spending and revenue,” said Beckley City Councilman Robert Dunlap. “Money’s coming in from, for instance, the Black Knight County Club. Half a million dollars. It’s taken away the blow from what would have been an otherwise disaster because we have had a new income revenue stream in 2020.”

Losses in the balance sheet were also manageable due to budget management by department managers throughout Beckley.