Beckley City Council approved pay supplement for full time employees

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley City Council approved a one time pay supplement for full time employees of the city.

The supplement was approved by all members of city council and will be in the amount of $850. City Recorder and Treasurer Billie Trump said that the city is in good financial shape to offer the supplement to its employees.

“This is something that was originally placed in the budget when the budget was worked out,” said City Recorder and Treasurer Billie Trump. “Through an abundance of cooperation our costs are down, are revenues are in good shape, and actually the census of full time employees is lower. It is something the city can handle without any problems.”

The supplement will be payed out to the employees between the December pay periods.