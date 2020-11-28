Beckley Church of God is selling Christmas trees to benefit children

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Church of God is participating in the Buy a Tree Change a Life Campaign this holiday season. The church is selling Christmas trees with 100% of the proceeds being given to help kids in Cambodia and southern West Virginia throughout the year.

“We are helping kids in Cambodia with basic necessities in housing, food, clothing, and all those kinds of things,” said Beckley Church of God Pastor Harold Newsome. “Then locally we are supporting New River Ranch which is a foster care facility just outside of Fayetteville. They have about twenty-five kids and we are providing Christmas for them this year. A lot of them because of COVID are not going to be able to go home or have their family come and visit them. This is a really big deal and it’s helping children.”

The trees are full Balsam Fir trees which are softer to the touch than other trees. They are offered in various sizes and can be purchased from the church all day on Saturday, from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Sunday, and then from 8:30 AM till 5:30 PM all next week.

“These are Balsam Fir and we have three sizes, six to seven feet, seven to eight feet, and eight to nine feet is the way they are listed,” said Newsome. “We actually have a couple though that are over ten feet tall. Beautiful trees, full and soft. The Balsam is very soft to the touch unlike the Fraser Fir which tends to be sharp when you touch it.”

The campaign was aided by several local businesses such as Hometown Subaru, Flowers by Nancy, Blue Ridge Funeral Home along with numerous others. Pastor Newsome says the church is grateful for all of the support from the community and for the season that inspires people to do good.

“We’re grateful that this is a season for doing good and there is a lot of good taking place in our community from the businesses, to the people who are coming and buying trees, to all of the volunteers we’ve had,” said Newsome. “We’ve had an overwhelming response all the way around.”

Regardless of where you get your Christmas tree this year Pastor Newsome encourages everyone to do as much good as possible this holiday season.

For more information about the campaign check out Buy a Tree Change a Life Beckley on Facebook or their website buyatreechangealife.com