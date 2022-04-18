Beckley Art Center to present WV Dance Company

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Art Center is gearing up to present the West Virginia Dance Company.

The dance company is set to hold a performance Sunday, May 1 at Woodrow Wilson High School. The Friday evening prior to the performance, the dance company will hold an improvised dance experience among the quilt exhibition at the Beckley Art Center.

It’s going to be the last performance with the particular group of dancers the company has been working with. The performance is being made possible through the West Virginia Presenter’s Grant from the WV Department of Arts, Culture, and History.

They are ready to use the quilts at the art center as a way to highlight Appalachian culture through their work.

“We work with everything. Actually modern dance, it’s a language and you create movement just like you create letters of the alphabet, they become phrases, they become sentences, and paragraphs,” Toneta Akers-Toler, a Founding member of the WV Dance Company and an artistic director says. “We sometimes say writing dance. And this particular performance actually takes years to start.”

You can learn more about the upcoming performances and reserve your seat from the BAC’s Facebook page.

Tickets for the Sunday performance are $15 for general admission and $10 for students, seniors, and BAC members.

