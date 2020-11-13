Beckley Art Center sets up for their annual holiday gift show

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Art Center is getting ready for their holiday gift show.

The show will kick off on Small Business Saturday. This is when local artists bring in original works to sell as unique gifts in time for the holidays.

“We have lots of artists,” Director Robby Moore said. “All one of a kind original art work. We tried to get smaller pieces at a smaller price point so that everything is very affordable.”

Dawn Moore, an artist from Charles Town with Best in Glass, delivered her art pieces on Friday.

“Ornaments and some stained glass infused glass trees and bottle stoppers. I have party plates and coaster sets,” she said.

The show will open on November 28 and will last until December 12 and shopping in person is by appointment only, so you will have to go to their website to reserve a spot.

You can shop virtually on their website as well.