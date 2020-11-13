Beckley Art Center sets up for their annual holiday gift show

By
Anna Saunders
-

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Art Center is getting ready for their holiday gift show.

The show will kick off on Small Business Saturday. This is when local artists bring in original works to sell as unique gifts in time for the holidays. 

“We have lots of artists,” Director Robby Moore said. “All one of a kind original art work. We tried to get smaller pieces at a smaller price point so that everything is very affordable.”

Dawn Moore, an artist from Charles Town with Best in Glass, delivered her art pieces on Friday. 

“Ornaments and some stained glass infused glass trees and bottle stoppers. I have party plates and coaster sets,” she said. 

The show will open on November 28 and will last until December 12  and shopping in person is by appointment only, so you will have to go to their website to reserve a spot.

You can shop virtually on their website as well.

Anna Saunders
Anna Saunders
Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR