Beckley Art Center set to open “The Blue Period” exhibition

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A new blue themed art exhibition called “The Blue Period” will soon be coming to Beckley.

Beckley Art Center asked 30 of its members to submit blue artwork to be featured in the exhibition. The exhibition will include paintings, drawings, three dimensional pieces and glass artwork.

Executive Director Robby Moore says he hopes the exhibition highlights the talent of its members.

“We’ve had a show before that was very successful called “Paint the Town Red” and so with that we had a red theme and so this time we thought we’d pick blue and see what our members came up with,” Executive Director Robby Moore said.

The Blue Period Art Exhibition opens on February 12th.