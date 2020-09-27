Beckley Art Center hosts outdoor sketch class for community

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Art Center held a community sketch class in Word Park.

The Beckley Art Center has been reopened for some time now, but this is the first community art class they’ve held in an outdoor environment. The class was for any skill level and focused on sketching.

Beni Holley, an instructor and sketch artist with the Beckley Art Center says it was a pleasure getting to have an in-person class in a safe way.

“Beckley Art Center has several classes coming up in the future, and this is the first one we’ve done outdoors. We wanted to have a small class with a safe environment so we could continue doing classes and having a good time,” Holley said.

The Beckley Art Center is planning more community art classes in the near future.