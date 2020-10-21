Beckley Art Center gearing up for fall exhibition while also finding ways to fundraise

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – As the Beckley Art Center prepares for their exhibition on Friday and Saturday, they are also finding creative ways to fundraise during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Right now, they are in the midst of a candy fundraiser and a T-Shirt fundraiser. All of this can be ordered online and will go toward the center’s mission to educate and provide art to the community.

“Everybody is struggling and so we’re trying to bring a little bit of lightness, a little bit of art and just stay present in the community and make everybody’s days just a little bit brighter,” Executive Director Robby Moore said.

You can come see their new fall-themed exhibition from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Masks are required.