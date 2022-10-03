Beckley ARH offers discounted mammograms through October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital (ARH) will provide 3D mammograms for $50 throughout October.

The initiative aims to encourage preventative screening and provide affordable access to services. 3D mammograms combine multiple X-rays to create a 3D image of the breast.

According to the CDC, anyone at average risk for breast cancer should begin receiving mammograms at age 50. Additionally, both men and women should self-screen to detect any changes or potential symptoms.

3D mammograms’ sophisticated imagery makes it easier for physicians to detect abnormalities. For example, detailed images help providers accurately identify calcium deposits, nodules, and tumors.

Beckley ARH is currently taking appointments for 3D mammograms. However, walk-ins are also welcome. No referrals or physician orders are necessary, but patients must have a primary care physician or OGBYN to receive the report.

For more information, call 304-254-2679.

