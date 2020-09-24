Beckley ARH increasing COVID testing

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The last couple of months have seen an increase in COVID cases throughout the state.

Beckley ARH has been working to test as much as possible during that time. This attitude has helped Raleigh County steer clear of the orange and red zones on the state’s color coding scale.

“Nothing is more important than testing,” said Beckley ARH Community CEO Rocco Massey. “We agree very much with the Governor’s position on testing. I would take that one step further and I would say the testing that we’ve been performing here is one of the reasons that Raleigh County’s been able to remain in the yellow.”

Massey added that more testing results in less variables within those tests.