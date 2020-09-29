Beckley Area Foundation hosts Household Waste Collection in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – In an effort to protect the environment and to improve the health and safety of people in their homes, Beckley Area Foundation along with several local organizations have teamed up to host a free household hazardous waste collection.

Residents can safely dispose of leftover pesticides, batteries, fertilizers, cleaning chemicals, antifreeze and other hazardous materials at the Raleigh County Armory on Saturday, October 3rd from 8 am to 2 pm.

“The first Household Waste Collection was 4 years ago and we had a very good turnout so we decided to do it again 4 years later down the line,” Communication and Grant Coordinator Sam Babcock said.

If you would like to learn more information, you can visit www.bafwvdot-org.