Beavers finish runner-up in Class AA title game

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Bluefield boys basketball reached Championship Saturday for the first time since 2014, but it was Poca celebrating a title when all was said and done.

The Dots established momentum in the first half, and while Bluefield rallied to within nine points at halftime, Poca kept their lead to win the Class AA championship 65-48.

Leading 21-12 after one, the Dots quickly extended the lead to double digits before Bluefield’s rally closed the gap to 35-26 at the break. But Poca would shoot 54% from the field, including 7-14 from three-point range.

Isaac McKneely led all scorers with 22 points, while Caleb Fuller scored 16 for Bluefield, and R.J. Hairston chipped in with 15 points. Hairston and Ja’eon Flack were both named to the All-Tournament Team.

