Beavers claim sectional title on the road

NEW RICHMOND, WV (WOAY) – Bluefield boys basketball went on a 12-0 run early, and made plays down the stretch to win 45-43 at Wyoming East Friday in the Class AA Region 3 Section 1 championship.

Ja’eon Flack led the Beavers with 16 points, while Caleb Fuller recorded 12. Chase York scored 12 points to lead Wyoming East.

Following this result and Chapmanville’s win against Liberty, the Raiders will go to Bluefield for a Region 3 co-final next week, while Wyoming East plays at Chapmanville.

Friday’s sectional championship scores

Bluefield 45, Wyoming East 43 (AA Region 3 Section 1)

Chapmanville 53, Liberty 42 (AA Region 3 Section 2)

Herbert Hoover 71, Nicholas County (AAA Region 3 Section 2)

Next week’s Region 3 co-finals

Class AAA: Nicholas County @ Shady Spring, Westside @ Herbert Hoover

Class AA: Liberty @ Bluefield, Wyoming East @ Chapmanville

