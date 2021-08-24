Beaver-Graham football game postponed

WOAY – The high school football game between Bluefield and Graham – originally scheduled for Friday, August 27 – has been postponed.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the Graham High School administration said “all sports at GHS and GMS (middle school) are shutdown at this time. Practices and games will resume on the afternoon of August 31, 2021. We are making every effort to reschedule all games.”

Bluefield High School administrators confirmed to WOAY the schools are working on a make-up date, and the Beavers are also looking for a new opponent for Week 1.

The two schools did not play each other last year, as Virginia high schools played their football seasons in the spring of 2021. Bluefield won the 2019 meeting 41-27.

