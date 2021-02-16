BC men fall at home to Milligan

BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – A 52-point second half for Milligan men’s basketball saw the Buffaloes rally to win 78-69 Monday evening at the Dome Gymnasium against Bluefield College.

After trailing for much of the opening minutes, the Rams went on a run to take a 37-26 lead into halftime. However, Milligan went on a run of their own after the break, led by 26 points from David Tripp.

Omega Stitt scored 15 points to lead Bluefield College, which has one remaining game on its schedule Wednesday at Union College.

Also on Monday, Concord men’s basketball won 74-73 at Wheeling, with Ethan Heller & Malik Johnson both scoring 20 points. Both Mountain Lion teams play at West Virginia State Wednesday before hosting Charleston on Saturday.