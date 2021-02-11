BC football turning attention to St. Andrews

BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – Hear from Bluefield College head football coach Dewey Lusk ahead of the Rams’ home Saturday against St. Andrews.

Bluefield College opened the spring season last week with a 21-16 win over Union College, but the Bulldogs nearly came from behind to win; Lusk says has to focus on limiting turnovers. Bluefield College committed three turnovers in the first quarter alone last Saturday, though Union would only get a field goal out of those chances. Bluefield College had two players – Bryce Verble and DaMarcus Wimbush – earn Player of the Week honors for the Mid-South Conference Appalachian Division.

The Rams and St. Andrews were involved in a game of offense in 2019, with the Knights winning 70-54 at Mitchell Stadium. St. Andrews was picked to finish second in the Appalachian Division in the preseason coaches’ poll; Saturday’s game will be their season opener.