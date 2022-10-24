Battle continues over control of West Virginia’s public school policy

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – On November 8, West Virginians will get the final say on amending the state constitution giving state legislature control over the public school system.

West Virginia’s leaders partner with Republicans in other states pushing to regulate how instructors teach specific subjects and funnel public money into alternative education options such as charter schools.

By law, all government agencies in West Virginia must submit new rules and regulations each year to lawmakers for final approval with an exemption for the board of education.

If passed, Amendment 4 would change that.

