Basketball, sneaker events held in honor of Dwayne Richardson, Jr.

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – It has been almost one year since the Woodrow Wilson High School community lost Dwayne Richardson, Jr.

On Saturday, people gathered at the school to celebrate two of the things Richardson loved most–shoes and basketball. The Wayne’s World Foundation hosted a 3×3 tournament and skills challenge, as well as a sneaker convention.

On Sunday, the Streetball Takeover Tour will come to the school.

All proceeds for the event will go to the Dwayne Richardson Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Richardson’s sister Jada Watts said, “We wanted to commemorate Dwayne in a way he would enjoy it. To me, he was my little brother, I loved him. We fought like every sibling would, but he was my heart.”

“I’ve also seen he was a light to the community. I definitely see the impact he’s made, and it’s definitely made an impact on me, knowing he was so young.’

“We knew the impact Dwayne had on all of us when he left. Just to see everyone come out here, all the shirts and shoes and everything going on, all the little kids here, I love to see everyone coming out here to support him,” Keynan Cook, Richardson’s teammate added.

“We try to do everything for him–it’s whatever sport we do. He made us all smile and just made everyone happy and fun to be around.”

