Baseball/Softball Regional Update – June 15

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Tuesday’s regional baseball games between St. Albans-Oak Hill & Bluefield-Independence!

The Red Dragons started the game with the momentum, holding off a rally attempt to win 9-3 and take the Class AAA Region 3 championship. Independence overcame an early deficit to win 10-4 in the opening game of the best-of-three series.

Scores from Tuesday’s baseball and softball games, along with Wednesday’s matchups, are below.

BASEBALL

St. Albans 9, Oak Hill 3 (Red Dragons win regional title)

Independence 10, Bluefield 4 (Game 2 Wednesday at Bluefield)

Charleston Catholic 15, James Monroe 5 (Irish win regional title)

SOFTBALL

St. Albans 9, Greenbrier East 0 (Game 3 Wednesday at Greenbrier East)

Wyoming East 5, Independence 2 (Game 3 Wednesday at Independence)

Midland Trail 11, James Monroe 4 (Lady Patriots win regional title)

Related