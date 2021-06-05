Baseball sectionals continue in Southern West Virginia

FAIRLEA, WV & COAL CITY, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Friday’s sectional baseball games between Oak Hill-Greenbrier East & Shady Spring-Independence.

One sectional title was claimed Friday, as Bluefield won 17-7 against Wyoming East to win Class AA Region 3 Section 1. The Beavers await the Tigers or Patriots in regionals.

The area scoreboard from Friday is below, along with the scheduled games for Saturday.

Oak Hill 9, Greenbrier East 6 (Deciding title game between Red Devils-Spartans on Saturday)

Shady Spring 11, Independence 1 (Deciding title game between Tigers-Patriots on Saturday)

Bluefield 17, Wyoming East 7 (Beavers win AA Region 3 Section 1)

Summers County 13, Greater Beckley 9 (Summers County @ James Monroe – Saturday)

Greenbrier West 17, Webster County 0 (Richwood @ Greenbrier West – Saturday)

Charleston Catholic 11, Midland Trail 4 (Patriots to host Richwood-Greenbrier West winner Monday)

