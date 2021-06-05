Baseball executives excited for new-look Appalachian League

WOAY – The first two days of the 2021 Appalachian League are complete, with league officials, and executives from both USA Baseball and Major League Baseball, excited about the upcoming summer.

Appalachian League President Dan Moushon says the fact that the 10 cities already have experience from hosting Minor League Baseball has made for an easier transition, with the communities excited for the return of baseball.

The league also announced summer-long initiatives that will feature intrasquad games with the US National Collegiate Baseball Team in every Appy League city. Princeton’s Hunnicutt Field will host a game on July 14, with the team going to Bluefield’s Bowen Field the next night.

Both the Bluefield Ridge Runners and Princeton Whistlepigs are now 2-0 after rallying to win their respective games on Friday. Bluefield scored all their runs in the last three innings of a 9-7 win at Kingsport, while Princeton won 8-6 over Burlington. The Ridge Runners have their home opener Saturday against Greeneville, and the Whistlepigs go to Pulaski.

