Auto Buyers of West Virginia opens up in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A new auto business has recently opened up in Beckley.

Auto Buyers of West Virginia is located in between Kohls and Food Lion off of North Eisenhower Drive. It offers a free appraisal and a free Carfax on any vehicle, as well as an estimated price should you be looking to sell.

“We’re excited. This is something new for Beckley and the Southern West Virginia area,” said Auto Buyers of West Virginia General A lot of people have a vehicle sometimes they need to move or, you know, do something with to sell. We just want to be a resource for people that are looking to sell a vehicle.”

Auto Buyers is now open from 10 am – 6 pm Monday through Friday, and 10 am – 5 pm on Saturdays.