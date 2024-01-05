Authorities and Emergency personnel respond to accident that resulted in flipped school bus

Sophia, WV (WOAY) – Sophia authorities and emergency personnel responded to an early morning school bus accident that resulted in the bus flipping over.

According to the Coal City Volunteer Fire Department, who was on the scene, the accident occurred around 7:00 am on the 1100 block of West Main Street in Sophia.

Reportedly, no children were on the bus, and the only person on board was the driver.

Sophia Fire Department and Jan Care Ambulance also responded to the incident.

Newswatch will provide more information as the story develops.

