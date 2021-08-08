ATV accident in Lansing leaves one injured

LANSING, WV (WOAY) – One person is injured following an ATV accident in Fayette County.

Dispatchers tell WOAY that they were alerted to the accident on Lansing-Edmund Road just before 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, Ansted Fire Department, Nuttall Fire Department and Jan Care all responded to the scene. The ATV is the only confirmed vehicle in the accident.

The injured person was transported to a hospital on an Air Medical Flight.

The extent of the injury is unknown at this time.

