Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announces December mobile office stops

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announces representatives from his office will meet with residents across the Mountain State in December to discuss consumer-related issues and answer questions.

Consumer outreach and compliance specialist Mandy Thompson will host events in Southern West Virginia as scheduled:

Dec. 1: 10 a.m. to noon – McDowell County Public Library, 90 Howard St., Welch

Dec. 1: Noon to 1 p.m. – McDowell County Commission on Aging, Welch Center, 725 Stewart St., Welch

Dec. 5: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Chamber of the Two Virginias, 619 Bland St., Bluefield

Dec. 12: 11 a.m. to noon – Bradshaw Town Hall, WV-83, 10002 Marshall Highway, Bradshaw

Dec. 12: Noon to 1 p.m. – McDowell County Commission on Aging, Bradshaw Senior Center, 10162 Marshall Highway, Bradshaw

Dec. 19: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Oceana Public Library, 101 Cook Parkway, Oceana

Consumer outreach and compliance specialist Justin Arvon will host events in Central and Southeast West Virginia as scheduled:

Dec. 1: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – The Chocolate Moose, 1818 Harper Road, Beckley

Dec. 6: 11 a.m. to noon – Hinton Town Hall, 322 Summers St., Hinton

Dec. 8: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Tudor’s Biscuit World, 107 Bolt Road, Glen Daniel

Dec. 12: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Tootsie’s Place, 728 Main St. E., White Sulphur Springs

Dec. 16: 11 a.m. to noon – Tudor’s Biscuit World, 323 N. Court St., Fayetteville

Dec. 19: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Richwood City Hall (Lobby), 6 White Ave., Richwood

Dec. 21: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Raleigh County Commission on Aging, 1614 S. Kanawha St., Beckley

Dec. 28: 11 a.m. to noon – Appalachian Coffee House, 32 Bounds Lane, Mt. Nebo

For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees should contact Justin Arvon at 304-590-6462.

