Attorney General Morrissey announces multi-million dollar settlement with Rite Aid

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a settlement that could result in Rite Aid paying an estimated $30 million to the state of West Virginia. According to a lawsuit filed by the state, the pharmacy chain failed to maintain adequate controls against diverting opioid misuse and contributing to the oversupply of opioids in West Virginia.

The West Virginia First Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) will distribute funds from all opioid settlements. The MOU is an agreement between cities and counties on plans to allocate future settlement dollars to fight the opioid crisis.

While the court has settled the Rite Aid case, litigation against the remaining pharmacy defendants is ongoing in the Mass Litigation Panel, with a trial date in September.

