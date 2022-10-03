Attorney General Morrisey warns consumers of Charity and Disaster scams following Hurricane Ian

Charleton, WV (WOAY)- Attorney General Patrick Morrisey warns consumers to look out for imposters calling to raise monetary donations in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

According to the FBI, charity/disaster fraud schemes seek donations after high-profile disasters. While scam calls happen often, they are more prevalent after a natural disaster.

Anyone wanting to donate to charity should confirm its authenticity with the appropriate state government agency through the West Virginia Secretary of State Office.

Consumers can also verify charities online via www.charitynavigator.org or www.guidestar.com.

Any West Virginian that thinks they may be a victim of one of these scams can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808 or file a complaint online at www.wvago.gov.

