Attorney General Morrisey warns consumers about smishing

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey warns consumers to look out for unsolicited text messages claiming to come from the United States Postal Service.

The Attorney General’s Office has received several reports of consumers receiving text messages with an unfamiliar web link displaying an issue with a package,

The link asks for the consumer’s credit card information for a supposed $3 re-delivery fee.

According to the USPS, the act is known as smishing, involving a text message or phone number.

The deceptive message entices consumers to provide personal identifiable information. Scammers mask the message to make it seem like it comes from a government agency or financial institution.

The USPS does not send text messages or emails without a consumer’s request, including a tracking number, and will not contain a link.

Anyone who suspects they have fallen victim to a scam should call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division or visit the office online at www.ago.wv.gov.

Related