Attorney General Morrisey warns consumers about computer repair scams

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is warning consumers about current computer repair scams in the Mountain State.

The scam involves imposters calling consumers claiming to be representatives from major technology and computer companies. The scammer then demands payment for antivirus software the consumer allegedly purchased.

Callers urge consumers to make payments with credit cards, gift cards, or banking information.

Scammers seek access to consumers’ computers if they refuse payment, claiming they need to remove the installed antivirus program since they are unwilling to pay.

Additionally, scammers sometimes use tactics known as spoofing to disguise phone numbers, making it difficult to trace them.

Consumers should protect sensitive information and create strong passwords to defend themselves against scammers and hackers.

Anyone who believes they have been a victim of fraud can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808 or file a complaint online at www.wvago.gov.

