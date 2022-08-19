Attorney General Morrisey prepares legal battle for constitutionality of Hope Scholarship Act after Supreme Court denial

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey states the WV Supreme Court of Appeals denied the state’s motion to stay the preliminary and injunctive belief against the Hope Scholarship Act.

The Supreme Court has obtained jurisdiction and scheduled an expedited hearing on the state’s appeal from the Kanawha County Circuit Court’s order enjoining the state from implementing the Hope Scholarship Act. The hearing on the matter will take place at 11:30 am on October 4.

The purpose of the Hope Scholarship Act is to provide money for students leaving the public school system, allowing families to use the funding for expenses such as tuition or extracurricular.

