Attorney General Morrisey pens letter calling for CMS to repeal COVID vaccine mandate for health care workers

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey writes letter supporting a recent petition from 22 states for the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

The letter’s purpose is to repeal an interim rule mandating healthcare workers be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment.

Morrisey alleges the rule “Placing restrictions on an individual’s right to make informed decisions about whether to vaccinate for COVID-19 infringes on their liberties and civil rights.”

CMS’s interim rule states, “participating health care facilities to develop and implement policies and procedures to ensure that all staff is fully vaccinated for COVID-19.”

The rule regulates over 10 million healthcare workers and suppliers.

CMS estimates around 2.4 million healthcare workers were not vaccinated when the rule was issued.

Related