Attorney General Morrisey joins coalition addressing Veterans Affairs’ abortion rule

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joins a coalition of 15 attorneys general in a letter to Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary Denis McDonough.

The coalition is challenging a new VA rule providing abortion access and counseling at the Department of Veterans Affairs facilities for veterans and CHAMPVA beneficiaries.

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey and returned the authority to regulate abortion to the states.

In July 2021, Attorney General Morrisey joined a 24-state brief supporting life in the Dobbs case, urging the Supreme Court to support the right of individual states to regulate abortion.

On June 24, 2022, President Biden issued an executive order directing a cross-government initiative to reverse the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs.

In their letter, the attorneys general notify McDonough they are prepared to act if the Biden administration uses this rule to circumvent state laws regulating abortion.

