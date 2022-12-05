Attorney General Morrisey advises consumers to use caution with holiday credit card offers

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey urges consumers to be cautious when evaluating credit card offers this holiday season as part of the Holiday Consumer Protection Week.

Consumers may experience increased “buy now, pay later” credit card offers during the Christmas shopping season. However, Morrisey warns consumers to verify credit card offers are legitimate before they accept.

Individuals should closely read contracts before signing up for a credit card to identify any potential financial risk.

Deferred interest promotions may promise zero-percent interest through December 2023. However, failure to pay off the entire balance by the promotion period’s end could result in an interest charge dating back to the product’s original purchase date.

Before accepting a credit card offer, consider the following:

Do an online search if the offering company looks unfamiliar. Include the word “scam” after the company’s name to see if it triggers additional results.

Call the offering company directly if an offer to increase a line of credit looks suspicious. The phone number is often printed on the back of the card.

Do not provide personal information or click on any link in an email warning of a problem with the card.

Consumers that believe they have been a victim of a fraudulent credit card offer should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808 or visit the office online at www.wvago.com.

